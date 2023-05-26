CSAWUZ DIAPPOINTED WITH OPPOSITION LEADERS AGAINST THE CURRENT 20% NAPSA PROGRAMME

CIVIL Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) says it is disappointing that some opposition leaders could oppose the new dawn administration’s gesture of allowing National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) contributors to access 20 percent of their contributions.

In an interview yesterday, CSAWUZ secretary-general Matai Matai said politicians opposed to this gesture are just being selfish and their views should not be entertained.

“I must say that as Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia, it is disappointing to note that there are some political parties out there who think the partial payment policy is not good for Zambia,” he said.

“If it is the PF, we know that they are annoyed because the money which NAPSA is paying to deserving workers in the country is what they were using to give out to their party cadres who did not own even a single business.”

Daily Mail