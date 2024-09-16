CSOS CONDEMN CORNELIUS MWEETWA’S STATEMENT OVER THE ABSENCE OF A BOARD AT ACC



By Nonhlanhla Phuti



Some Civil Society Organizations have expressed concern over a recent statement attributed to Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa that the absence of a Board at the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- does not hinder the Commission’s efforts to combat corruption.



Mr. Mweetwa’s statement has been met with criticism with the Community Action Against Corruption Executive Officer Brighton Tembo arguing that such remarks undermine the fight against corruption and reflect a troubling stance from government.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Tembo has charged that Mr. Mweetwa’s comment only shows how the state wants to shield some government officials who are currently being investigated.



Mr Tembo has noted with concern that corruption has reached alarming levels in the country and has stressed that without a properly functioning board to oversee the ACC’s activities, meaningful progress in the fight against corruption will be severely hampered.



And Action Institute for Policy Analysis Center Executive Director Solomon Ngoma, has called for the quick appointment of the ACC Board, saying without a functioning board, the fight against corruption remains ineffective, especially that several high-profile cases are awaiting the board’s review and scrutiny.



He says Mr. Mweetwa should fully appreciate the critical importance of having a board in place at the ACC to ensure accountability and transparency, given his background as former Chairperson of the African Parliamentarians’ Network Against Corruption.

PHOENIX NEWS