By Samuel Khwawe

Some Civil Society Organizations-CSOs-in Eastern Province say fighting corruption needs a comprehensive, coordinated, inclusive and sustainable approach.

Speaking at the launch of Strengthening Accountability Networks among Civil Society-SANCUS-project by Transparency Zambia in Eastern Province, CSOs representative, Chinoya Muyeye adds that government should decentralize Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-operations to the Districts to ensure enhanced fight against graft.

He has observed that with current state of the ACC it is difficult to fight corruption because of low staffing levels and many other loop holes.

Mr. Muyeye says there is need for mass awareness programs for citizens on what the Anti-Corruption Act is to fight the scourge.

Meanwhile Eastern Province Minister, Peter Phiri has assured CSOs that government will support such initiatives to ensure all those who embezzle and loot public resources and brought to book.

He says President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated political will to fight corruption.

This was in a speech read on his behalf by Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Undi-Phiri.