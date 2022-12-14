CSOs, PSs CAMPAIGNED FOR PF DURING LAST ELECTION – ECZ REPORT

A report by the national electoral body into last year’s general election has revealed that some senior civil servants and civil society organisations (CSOs) were involved in campaigning for the then ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

The 2021 General Election Review Report by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revealed that some CSOs, permanent secretaries and district commissioners called for meetings where money and campaign materials were distributed on behalf of the PF.

Stakeholders have since recommended that the Secretary to the Cabinet sanctions civil servants who engaged in political campaigns and abuse of government resources. S