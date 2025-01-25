CSOS SAY ZAMBIA HAS MADE NOTABLE IMPROVEMENT IN UPHOLDING HUMAN RIGHTS





A Consortium of Civil Society Organizations -CSOS says Zambia has made notable improvement in upholding human rights in the recent past.



Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services-GEARS Chairperson Lungu who spoke on behalf of the CSOs has noted that citizens have been free to wear any political party regalia without fear of being attacked by opponents and have been expressing themselves freely on social media platforms without being intimidated.





Mr Lungu has however expressed concern about individuals who have decided to deliberately abuse their freedom of speech by championing hate speech and insults in the name of human rights which should not be entertained.





He has appealed to leaders of political parties, both the ruling and opposition as well as church leaders and CSOs to strongly condemn the culture of hate speech especially through social media.





The CSOs include Foundation for Democratic Process, FODEP, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services -GEARS, Action Institute for Policy Analysis Centre and Measures of Justice and Democracy Foundation.