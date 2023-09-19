CTDF’s CONCERNED OVER ESCALATING SEDITIOUS STATEMENTS AIMED AT INCITING INTER-STATE CONFLICTS

Copperbelt Trade & Development Forum (CTDF) Executive Director Vincent Lengwe wants insurgents threatening peace and political stability in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region arrested.

In a Tuesday 19th September, 2023 Press Statement, Mr.Lengwe is concerned over what he terms as escalating, persistent and alarming seditious statements by politically exposed person’s aimed at frustrating Zambia’s development agenda and jeopardizing her cordial diplomatic relations with the international community.

Alluding to a social media video footage titled; ‘The Grand Regional Scheme’ that Dr. Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party and a couple of opposition accomplices, Lengwe argued that the named conspirators have run out of ideas of providing progressive criticism and instead opted to incite civil disobedience and mutiny.

“As an organisation that advocates for improved livelihoods through the stimulation of trade, investments and regional integration where peace and political stability are the key pre-requisites, we strongly condemn the opposition leaders in question on their conduct that is likely to cause the breach of regional peace.

It must be noted that the SADC Electoral Observation Mission was guided by the established SADC Principles and Guidelines governing democratic elections in presiding over the Zimbabwean recent general election.

The unguided statements attributed to Dr. Fred M’membe, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Mr. Raphael Nakachinda and others are maliciously crafted to undermine the integrity of SADC and inciting inter-state conflicts,” Lengwe protested, urging President Hakainde Hichilema, as Chairperson for the SADC organ on Politics, Defence & Security Cooperation and SADC law enforcement agencies to arrest individuals in the habit of overstretching and abusing their freedom of expression.

Lengwe wants SADC to institute appropriate domestic interventions to curb political insurgents that threaten the peace and political stability in the SADC region.