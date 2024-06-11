CTPD CALLS ON PRESIDENT HH TO INTROSPECT ON THE PERFORMANCE OF SOME MINISTERS.

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to introspect on the performance of some Cabinet Ministers.

CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says his organization is concerned with the silence of some ministers on critical issues.

“As Zambia continues to grapple with severe load shedding, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with the Ministry of Energies silence on this critical issue which has continued to prompt widespread concern among citizens, businesses, and various stakeholders,” he said.

He says it is a known reality that the erratic and inconsistent load management has led to significant disruptions in daily life and economic activities.

Mr. Mwaipopo adds that many households are experiencing prolonged power outages, adversely affecting their quality of life and businesses.

Breeze FM