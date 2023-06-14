CTPD OPTIMISTIC ZAMBIA WILL CONCLUDE DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS YEAR

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development-CTPD- says there are high prospects of Zambia concluding its debt restructuring deal before the end of the year despite delays.

Experts say more delay in debt restructuring poses a severe threat of higher inflation, which could affect the country’s credit ratings both in the short and medium term.

But CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo is positive that the country will attain the long-awaited debt relief especially that as a prerequisite to debt treatment under the common framework, government demonstrated strong commitment towards implementing reforms that address the underlying causes of its debt distress and promote sustainable economic growth.

Mr. Mwaipopo explains to Phoenix News that one of the major reasons for the protracted debt talks is as a result of the complex nature of the country’s creditors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwaipopo says Zambia has well trained debt advisors whose potential, government must consider exploiting to the fullest.

PHOENIX NEWS