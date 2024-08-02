CURFEW IMPOSED IN NIGERIA STATE AFTER ‘HUNGER’ PROTEST



Kano has seen the biggest turnout of protesters so far – with this man telling the BBC people are dying of hunger



A curfew has been imposed in Nigeria’s second-biggest state, Kano, after protests against the high cost of living were “hijacked by thugs” who engaged in widespread looting and the destruction of property, the governor’s office has said.



Kano saw the largest crowds on the first day of nationwide protests that forced many businesses to shut.



Demonstrators in all major cities took to the streets, chanting slogans such as: “We are hungry.”



Police fired live bullets and tear gas – and sprayed hot water – to try and disperse thousands of demonstrators in Kano city. Four people were wounded, and taken to hospital.(BBC News)