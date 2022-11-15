CURRENT FISP ‘DISASTER’ MUST NOT REPEAT – HAMUDUDU

Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) President Highvie Hamududu has described the delay in the distribution of inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) as a disaster that must not be repeated in future.

In a press statement seen by Byta FM News, Hamududu advised government to consider involving men and women in uniform to help in the implementation of FISP- if the normal government systems are overwhelmed by the process.

Hamududu complains that Zambia is losing opportunities of leveraging on the country’s agricultural potential to fight unemployment, poverty and inequalities in a more precise and impactful manner.

He says there is therefore need have conversations on the current agricultural policies and support mechanisms to find better alternatives in future.