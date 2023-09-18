CURRENT HAPPENINGS IN PF REDUCING THE PARTY’S CHANCES OF WINNING THE 2026 ELECTIONS

Governance Expert Reuben Lifuka has charged that the current happenings in the Patriotic Front are reducing the party’s chances of winning the 2026 general elections.

Mr Lifuka notes that being the biggest opposition in the country, the Patriotic Front has failed to put its house, leading to unnecessary wrangles which can be resolved by holding an elective convention to strengthen its leadership.

In an interview with Phoenix News Mr Lifuka said the PF is needed in a democratic country like Zambia to provide the much-needed checks and balances to the government of the day.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lifuka says former President Edgar Lungu’s conduct indicates that he still wants to be actively involved in politics and has challenged the former president to state his actual position to avoid losing public trust.

PHOENIX NEWS