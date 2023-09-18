CURRENT HAPPENINGS IN PF REDUCING THE PARTY’S CHANCES OF WINNING THE 2026 ELECTIONS
Governance Expert Reuben Lifuka has charged that the current happenings in the Patriotic Front are reducing the party’s chances of winning the 2026 general elections.
Mr Lifuka notes that being the biggest opposition in the country, the Patriotic Front has failed to put its house, leading to unnecessary wrangles which can be resolved by holding an elective convention to strengthen its leadership.
In an interview with Phoenix News Mr Lifuka said the PF is needed in a democratic country like Zambia to provide the much-needed checks and balances to the government of the day.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lifuka says former President Edgar Lungu’s conduct indicates that he still wants to be actively involved in politics and has challenged the former president to state his actual position to avoid losing public trust.
Why are you people so obsessed with the 2025 elections? UPND has only done 2 years of there mandate, but you have all this guys pre-occupied with 2026 like it’s coming tomorrow. There’s still 3 years to go before elections. The way the opposition is going, they will break all the laws in the land and will find themselves in prison. The fact that they find non of them incarcerated compared to previous regimes. They have gone on the rampage to try and break every law while hoping the citizens will continue supporting them. Currently apart from insults and propaganda, no one is offering real checks and balances to the New DAwn Government.
Opposition is a bunch of clowns