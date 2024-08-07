CUSTOMER SUES STANBIC FOR “ERRONEOUSLY” REPORTING HIM TO CREDIT AGENCY



A LUSAKA man has sued Stanbic Bank Zambia in the High Court, seeking K300,000 in damages for defamation of character.

Patrick Mwango has submitted that the bank reported him to the Credit Reference Agency (CRA) despite having notified them that he was not liable for a loan settlement of K83,090.84.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Mwango stated that the report to the CRA prevented him from obtaining a loan from any lending institution.

“The defendant (Stanbic Bank Zambia) issued a letter on June 17, 2022 in which the defendant demanded for the settlement of K83,090.84 being the alleged outstanding arrears in respect of card number 4592-6000-0005-1709 within 60 days from the date…



Newsdiggers