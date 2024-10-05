CUT THE RED TAPE – WORLD BANK



WORLD Bank Country Manager Achim Fock says Zambia must further address policy and regulatory uncertainties in specific sectors to attract private capital.



Mr Fock said this should be done while improving regulatory coherence and reducing excessive bureaucracy.



“Data from the enterprise survey for Zambia particularly shows that over a quarter of the firms see the regulatory requirements like licences as a major obstacle to their operations,” he said.



“To this end, to attract private capital, Zambia must address further the policy and regulatory uncertainties, enhance the legal and regulatory framework, particularly sector-specific regulations.”



Zambia Daily Mail