CV Of  Dr Elijah Julaki Muchima the Minister of Health

Dr Elijah Julaki Muchima the Minister of Health

Elijah Julaki Muchima was born on 26 June 1957. He completed his primary Education at Ntambu Primary School in 1972, in North Western Province and Secondary Education at Kabompo Secondary School.

Muchima’s holds a:-

1. Diploma in Accountancy from Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce.

2. A Certificate in Consumer Transaction Law and Practice from the Open University in the United Kingdom.

3. A Certificate in internal Audit from the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS).

4. A Bachelor of Laws from the University of Lusaka

5. A Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from the university of Zambia

6. A Master of Laws from University of Zambia

7. PHD in Business and Management from University of Zambia.

Parliamentary Committee History:-

1. Committee on Local Government Accounts (Jun 2020- May 2021)

2. Committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs ( Oct 2017- May 2021)

3. Committee on Youth, Sport and Child Matters ( June 2015 – Nay 2016)

4. Committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs ( Jan 2015 – May 2016)

