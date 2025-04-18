CYBER CRIMES BILL WILL SHAPE A MORE RESPONSIBLE CITIZENRY – CHIPOKA.



Friday -18/04/25



UPND Ndola mayoral aspirant Ellington Chipoka has thank president Hakainde Hichilema, stakeholders and the government for amending the cyber crimes bill act of 2025 into a more effective tool to bring sanity in the cyber space.



Mr Chipoka has indicated that with such a law, Zambia as a country will see a more responsible caliber of online and electronic handlers who during this age are key transmitters of massive information to society.



He says before the amendment of the bill, society had rapidly began shrinking respect, morals, relevance and positive engagement driven from the major anchors of information such as social media as a result many especially young people almost became uncontrollable with electronic devices making the environment uncomfortable and to an extent unreliable.



Mr Chipoka has further called of all citizens to embrace the law and familiarize themselves with it as it boarders on shaping a better people for years to come.



Speaking with reporters in Ndola this morning, Mr Chipoka has grateful appreciate president Hakainde Hichilema for assenting the bill into law.



