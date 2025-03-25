Cyber Laws Back to Parliament with a Vengeance- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Cyber Laws Back to Parliament with a Vengeance



Government brings back for enactment laws against Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security.





According to the Order Paper for Tuesday 25th March 2025, the Cyber Security (N.A.B 29/2024) and Cyber Crimes Bill( N.A.B 30/2024) will be tabled.





Government is also tabling the Plant Health Bill.





The Plant Health Bill which repeals the Plant Pests and Diseases Act of 1958; and the Plant Varieties Bill which criminalises the propagation and exchange of uncertified seeds are being watched by the industry for their implication.