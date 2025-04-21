Cyber Laws Protect, Not Oppress- MARK SIMUUWE

SIMUUWE: Cyber Laws Protect, Not Oppress



By Mark Ziligone (ZNBC)



United Party for National Development -#UPND- Media Director MARK SIMUUWE says Zambia is not the only country that has enacted the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Law in Southern Africa.



Mr. SIMUUWE says similar legislation exists across many African countries like Botswana and South Africa, to address the growing complexities of digital communication.



He says Cyber laws are not new and #Zambia is simply aligning itself with global best practices in protecting its people in the digital era.



Mr. #SIMUUWE is concerned over the continued misinterpretation of the law by some political players, whom he has accused of misleading the public to gain political mileage.





He was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today.



He said that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Law are not designed to stifle democracy or violate human rights but to protect citizens from abuse in the increasingly dominant electronic environment.



Mr. SIMUUWE said Zambia’s legal system like in many countries, evolves to match the dynamics of society.



He noted that the Acts address key issues such as child online protection, the safeguarding of critical national information, and the regulation of electronic evidence in criminal proceedings.



Mr. SIMUUWE said some critics misleadingly claim the arrests of individuals for online conduct are politically motivated.