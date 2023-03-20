CYCLONE FREDDY: Mozambique Donates Jet Fuel To Malawi

MOZAMBIQUE DONATES JET FUEL TO MALAWI

In response to Cyclone Freddy’s effects in Malawi the Government of Mozambique has donated 40,000 litres of jet fuel to Malawi.

Mozambican officials say the fuel is meant for the helicopters deployed for rescue and provision of relief assistance to cyclone Freddy survivors.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima, received the fuel on behalf of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the Government of Malawi while Mozambican Ambassador to Malawi, Elias Zimba, represented President Filipe Nyusi in presenting the donation.

Wirima and Zimba underscored the significance of the donation at a time when Mozambique is also affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Meanwhile, the helicopters have resumed distribution of relief items and rescue operations this morning from Chileka International Airport.

Reported by Blessings Kanache, MBC Online Services.