President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver key State of the Nation Address today



President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) today, February 6, 2025, at 7PM.





This marks the first SONA under his coalition government, with significant attention placed on his plans for fiscal discipline and national reform.





The theme for this year’s address is “A Nation That Works, For All,” and expectations are high as the speech is set to tackle pressing issues like economic recovery and social development. Investors are closely monitoring the event, especially in light of the South African rand’s strengthening against the U.S. dollar in anticipation of positive signals from the government.



Small business advocacy groups have urged the president to prioritize the sector as part of his growth strategy. The Small Business Institute (SBI) is calling for more focused support for businesses that are crucial to job creation and economic recovery.