CZECH REPUBLIC OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS FOR ZAMBIANS TO STUDY CYBER SECURITY AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE



The Czech Republic has offered Zambian professionals 25 scholarships to study Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.



Czech Ambassador to Zambia Pavel Prochazka says the European country wants Zambian professionals to perfect their skills as the country prepares to embrace Artificial Intelligence.



Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, Mr. Prochazka said his country wants to wants to partner with the Ministry to strengthen the country’s technical discipline.



He said the scholarships being offered by the Czech Republic are both for Bachelors and Masters degrees.



And Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati thanked the Czech Republic for the scholarships it offers to Zambian professionals on an annual basis.



Mr. Mutati said Zambia’s priority at the moment is on Artificial Intelligence as the country faces many challenges such as climate change, the drought and scaling up of mining production.



Mr. Mutati said government also wants the Czech Republic to help in vocational training.