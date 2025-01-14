D.C. hotel bookings way down for Trump inauguration

Hotel bookings are way down ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, and applications for protest permits are also off pace compared to the last time he took office.

The president-elect’s first inauguration sparked furious protests that led to violence and arrests in January 2017. This year the National Park Service has fielded far fewer requests for permits and law enforcement officials don’t anticipate trouble managing any crowds that do converge to oppose the incoming president, reported the Washington Post.

“The ‘Never Trump’ universe was bigger then,” Patrick Mara, chairman of the D.C. Republican Party, said of the last time Trump was inaugurated.

Hotel occupancy rates for next Sunday hovered at about 70 percent as of last week, according to Smith Travel Research. That’s compared to 95 percent the night before Trump’s first inauguration eight years ago and 97.2 percent for Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009. That rate plunged to 78 percent for his second inauguration in 2013.

Trump’s inaugural committee has raised a record $170 million to go toward a parade, swearing-in ceremony, a “victory rally” at Capital One Arena on Sunday and a national prayer service Tuesday at Washington National Cathedral. Information about other events are “forthcoming,” according to the inauguration website.

“The Inaugural events will draw supporters, industry leaders, and diplomats of all backgrounds to Washington DC to join the president in ushering in America’s new golden era,” said Rachel Reisner, director of communications for the Trump inaugural committee.

Authorities say there have been no specific security threats ahead of the inauguration, which is classified as a “national special security event,” but D.C. police will be fully activated all weekend — meaning that officers will be on duty starting Friday for as long as they’re needed. They’ll be joined by about 4,000 officers from around the country and up to 7,800 National Guard troops — down from the 25,000 troops deployed for Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, two weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The largest demonstration planned for next Monday, the “People’s March,” estimated in its application that 50,000 people would attend their protest. The Park Service is still processing several other permits, but no one is expecting anywhere near the roughly 470,000 demonstrators who showed up in 2017 for the Women’s March, the Post reported.