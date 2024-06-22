D/SPEAKER KICKS OUT ROMEO, BINWELL OUT OF HOUSE AFTER NEAR PUNCH UP

FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano yesterday ordered Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu and his Sesheke UPND counterpart Romeo Kang’ombe to leave the House after a near punch up between them.

As the House was listening to a Ministerial statement on government’s measures to mitigate the escalating commodity prices, Kang’ombe made a running commentary, referring to Mpundu as childish. But this did not sit well with Mpundu, who charged at Kang’ombe while pointing at him and calling him an idiot. Speaker Chisangano then asked the duo to finish their argument outside Parliament.

“Honourable members order, the Honourable member for Sesheke and the Honourable member for Nkana, please leave the House. Please leave the House, go and finish your business outside”.