DA calls for Minister Simelane’s dismissal over alleged Eskom fraud



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded that Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane either step aside or be removed from Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa amid serious allegations linking her to a fraudulent scheme involving Eskom.



According to the DA, the allegations date back to Simelane’s tenure as a project director at Vitrovian, a consulting firm contracted by Eskom to manage community unrest at the Kusile Power Plant.



The party claims that Simelane’s signature appears on several inflated invoices submitted to Eskom some of which allegedly include payments for employees who never existed amounting to over R700,000 in fraudulent claims.



DA Member of Parliament and former prosecutor, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, argues that Simelane’s continued presence in Cabinet sends a dangerous signal that corruption goes unpunished at the highest levels of government. “Retaining Minister Simelane fosters a culture of impunity and undermines public trust in our institutions,” Breytenbach said.



The DA has lodged criminal charges against Simelane and accused President Ramaphosa of shielding her. The party also criticized the president’s refusal to release a report related to Simelane’s alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, further fueling suspicions of a cover-up.



Simelane has strongly denied the allegations, labelling them as misleading and asserting that her responsibilities at Vitrovian did not include financial oversight or invoice approvals.



As pressure mounts, the Presidency has yet to issue a formal response.