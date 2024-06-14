DA deal shows we’re not anti-white or anti-capital – ANC

The ANC is not anti-white or anti-capital – and the party’s coalition deal with the Democratic Alliance (DA) proves that, ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has told the BBC.

The DA has long been perceived as a party that promotes the interests of white, Asian and coloured (as people of mixed race are known in South Africa) people.

The ANC has also historically favoured greater state intervention in the economy in contrast to the DA’s more economically liberal approach.

Despite the two parties having signed what has been called a “statement of intent” they still need to work out the key policy points.