DA offered VAT hike support in exchange for scrapping Expropriation Act



Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has revealed that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had privately signaled willingness to accept a proposed 0.5% VAT increase on the condition that the controversial Expropriation Act be scrapped. .





Speaking at a joint meeting of Parliament’s finance committees, Godongwana framed this as part of broader budget discussions, emphasizing that the DA’s stance remained conditional and tied to policy concessions beyond the fiscal framework.





The revelation has deepened tensions within South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU), as the DA has publicly opposed the VAT hike while reportedly negotiating behind closed doors.





The Expropriation Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January 2025, allows land expropriation in the public interest an approach long criticized by the DA. The party’s alleged dealmaking has fueled debates over transparency and the balance of power within the coalition government.