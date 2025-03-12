DA set to oppose budget speech over proposed VAT hike



The Democratic Alliance (DA) is poised to oppose upcoming budget speech, which will be delivered today by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.





The opposition arises from reports that the revised budget may propose an increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT), a move the DA has steadfastly opposed.



The budget, initially scheduled for delivery on February 19, 2025, was delayed due to internal conflicts within the Government of National Unity (GNU), particularly regarding a proposed VAT hike from 15% to 17%.





The DA’s opposition reflects its ongoing resistance to tax increases, which it argues would worsen the country’s cost-of-living crisis.



Instead, the party advocates for policies aimed at fostering economic growth and creating jobs.





The original delay followed significant pressure from the DA, which contended that the VAT increase would “break the back of our economy” amid the financial struggles facing South African citizens.