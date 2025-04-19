DA sounds alarm over KZN Education budget crisis



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised red flags over a looming financial crisis in KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Education, warning of severe consequences for teachers, service providers, and learners. Under the leadership of MEC Sipho Hlomuka, the department is facing a projected budget shortfall exceeding R1.3 billion for the 2025/26 fiscal year.



According to recent reports, more than 2,000 teachers may go unpaid in the coming months. Service providers are also affected, with unpaid invoices totaling over R1.6 billion some of whom are reportedly considering legal action.



A further R443 million is owed to the Department of Public Works, a debt partially offset by a National Treasury intervention aimed at preventing project disruptions.



The DA has criticized Hlomuka for a lack of transparency and urgency, noting his failure to adequately consult the provincial education portfolio committee or implement meaningful reforms. With over 90% of the department’s R66 billion budget tied up in salaries, critical areas such as infrastructure, curriculum development, and learner support remain underfunded. As a result, the department has suspended new tenders, stalling progress in key areas.



The crisis reflects deeper systemic issues, including delayed funding, mismanagement, and poor resource allocation frequent points of criticism from education unions. Meanwhile, the province has 45,000 unemployed teacher graduates, yet the budget accommodates only 600 new hires this year, underscoring the depth of fiscal constraints.



Political tensions are mounting, with protests by unemployed teachers and growing calls for urgent intervention.



Critics have questioned Hlomuka’s leadership, citing what they describe as an arrogant and ineffective approach, despite his previous tenure as MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison.