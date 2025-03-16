DA urges Ramaphosa to mend U.S. ties after ambassador’s expulsion





The Democratic Alliance (DA), a pivotal member of the Government of National Unity (GNU), has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to send a delegation to the United States to address escalating diplomatic tensions.



This appeal follows the recent expulsion of South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 14, 2025.





The DA emphasizes the urgency of stabilizing relations with the U.S., a crucial trade and investment partner, and urges prompt measures to mend the bilateral ties.