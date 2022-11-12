DAD ARRESTED FOR ABANDONING 7 KIDS

A LUSAKA father has been arrested and charged with child desertion for allegedly abandoning his seven children after separating with the mother.

Oliver Mwelwa has been charged under Section 168 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 and will appear in court soon.

The children are said to have been abandoned between September to November 9 this year at an unknown address but in Lusaka’s Libala South.

The matter was reported to the police by a social worker. The children, with the oldest being 19 years, were left to fend for themselves by the father, who shifted to another house when they decided to join him.

This was after the children were left alone by their mother, who went to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Police spokesperson Rae Hamooonga named the oldest child as Esther.

The youngest is six while others are aged seven, nine, 10, 12 and…

