Dad gives son $1M winning lottery ticket as wedding gift: ‘the best way to get him out of my basement’

Aaron Andrews received the biggest surprise of his life when his father gave him a million dollars. Andrews, who got married in April, has been residing in Prince William County with his spouse in his father’s basement.

His father, a regular lottery player, purchased a ticket for the Cash4Life drawing of the Virginia Lottery and fortunately matched the first five winning numbers.

Virginia is one of the ten states where Cash4Life® is played, according to the company. The top reward is $1,000 each day for life, and there is a second prize of $1,000 per week for life. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million, despite the fact that each play costs $2.

Instead of deciding between $1,000 each week or a one-time cash prize of $1 million, Andrews’ father handed the ticket to him and his new wife as a wedding gift.

When he redeemed the $1 million, Andrews said to the agency, “I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me.”

“This was the best way to get him out of my basement,” Andrews’ father jokingly told Virginia Lottery officials.

The newlyweds intend to use their newfound wealth to purchase a new home.