DAGGA ACCUSED GRANDPA SPENDS XMAS IN CHIMBOKAILA

WHILE he was hoping to get out, even temporarily, there was no way out last Friday for 81-year-old Tie Mwape, accused of drug trafficking, which meant spending Christmas in Lusaka Central Correctional Facility, popularly known as Chimbokaila, as he awaits his next court appearance.

Mwape, of Kavuma Village in Waterfalls area, Lusaka, has to continue being in remand because drug trafficking is not bailable.

The grandfather of more than 10 is accused of trafficking in drugs after being found in possession of 63 grammes of marijuana, a herbal product of cannabis sativa, last month.

On Friday, as the matter was being adjourned, Mwape, whose wife is reportedly ill, asked Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili to grant him bail but the court reminded him about the legal constraint.

“I will urge a short adjournment because of his predicament, he cannot be released on bail,” magistrate Chibwili said before the case was adjourned to the closest available date, Friday.

Earlier, two investigation officers told the court that they never found the accused selling the drugs and admitted not having a warrant the time they went to search his house.

Daily Mail