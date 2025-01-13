Daily Nation Story on Zambia being blacklisted from the UNHCR inaccurate and misleading – UN

UN in Zambia Responds



“It should be noted that membership to the UNHRC is through elections with a Member State seeking

election by presenting its candidacy.”





“UNHRC member States are elected by the majority of the members of the General Assembly on equitable geographical distribution following a transparent

process.”





“The General Assembly takes into account the candidate States’ contribution to the

promotion and protection of human rights, as well as their voluntary pledges and commitments in this regard”.





“The fact that Zambia has not sought election and is not on the list of members does not mean that it has been blacklisted but simply that the country has chosen not to seek

membership during this period.”





“Zambia was not a candidate for elections for the terms 2023-2025

and 2024-2026″