DAINA KAIMBA PRIMARY SCHOOL HEAD TEACHER DIES WHILE ADDRESSING LEARNERS

Daina Kaimba Primary School manager Mr.Modest Nondo died this morning while addressing the pupils at the school assembly, concerning grade nine mock exams slated for next week.

He encouraged the learners to continue working hard and the layout of his message caught everyone’s attention at assembly including members of staff.

The selection and projection of the words were quite unique and touchy as many took the message said by the late as farewell words of encouragement for both the learners and members of staff.

Mr. Nondo had earlier advised learners to keep quiet as he told them that he was unwell and shortly after his call for silence the head teacher collapsed.According to preliminary reports , BP could have caused his untimely demise.

The ambulance arrived at the scene not too long after he collapsed but unfortunately his life was already lost at the time.

