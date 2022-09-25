DAKA, MWEPU COMMITMENT TO ZAMBIA QUESTIONED..’NABAKULA IMITWE ABAICE’

ZAMBIA Striker Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu’s patriotism and commitment to Zambia has been questioned by a wide sector of Zambian fans.

Fans allege that the two ‘Nabakula Imitwe’ (Grown Big Headed).

Fans wonder why players such as Brazillian super star Neymar who is bigger than both Brighton and Leicester played for his nation against Ghana and the two players kept feigning injuries and sickness.

This is not the first time Mwepu and Daka have pulled out Zambia friendlies.

Comparisons were made to Zambian soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya and Christopher Katongo who never used to feign illnesses not to feature for Zambia. They were always available for a call. They respected Zambia more than the money that was being offered in Europe.

In fact, most of the time during their playing days, they used to buy their own air ticket for the matches when needed. The FA would only reimburse way after the game had passed.

Fans hope next time the Zambian FA calls players who are ready to don the Zambia jersey.