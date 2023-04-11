Dalai Lama Apologises After Kissing Boy, Asking Him To ‘Suck’ His Tongue

The 14th Dalai Lama, 87, known to the Tibetan people as Gyalwa Rinpoche, has apologised after an unsettling video appeared on social media in which he stuck out his tongue to a very young boy to kiss it.

Footage of the uncomfortable incident showed the moment the Tibetan spiritual leader invited the boy on stage during a charity event at his temple in Dharamshala in February.

In the video, the spiritual leader could be seen sticking out his tongue in the young boy’s face sitting on his legs.

Apologising via his Twitter page, Dalia Lama said, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

Credit: Twitter | DalaiLama