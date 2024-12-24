DALITSO LUNGU LOSES BID TO HALT FORFEITURE OF HIS PROPERTY



December 23, 2024



Former President EDGAR LUNGU’s son DALITSO has lost his bid to put a hold on the forfeiture of his properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.





Mr. LUNGU sought an injunction in July 2024 against the forfeiture of his properties deemed to be proceeds of crime pending the determination of his appeal in the Court of Appeal.





However, the Economic and Financial Crimes has ruled that Mr. LUNGU has not demonstrated exceptional circumstances to warrant the stay of execution of the court order for the forfeiture of his properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.





The ruling has been delivered by Economic and Financial Crimes Court Judge IAN MABBOLOBBOLO.





However, in an affidavit in opposition filed before Economic and Financial Crimes Court in July 2024, Mr. LUNGU denied allegations that his properties were procured from proceeds of crime.