DALITSO LUNGU, SON TO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO APPEAR BEFORE THE JOINT INVESTIGATIONS TEAM FOR QUESTIONING, SOURCES HAVE SAID

The Joint Investigations Team (JIT) is due to summon Dalitso Lungu, who is son to the former Head of State, Edgar Lungu for questioning on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022.

Sources close to the investigations have told KBN TV that the suspect would be summoned in connection with vehicles recovered by Police and believed to belong to Mr. Lungu but are registered under Sarodi Traders.

According to sources, Sarodi is a company for Mr. Lungu being run by a Mr. Simangolwa Simangolwa in Western Province.