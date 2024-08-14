Dalitso’s properties are proceeds of crime, he hasn’t proven they were bought by his father – State



THE State has insisted that Dalitso Lungu’s properties, subject to forfeiture proceedings, are proceeds of crime as he has failed to produce evidence to show that they were legitimately acquired.

Pardon Liuma, a Detective Inspector under the Criminal Investigations Department at Zambia Police Service Headquarters, has also told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Dalitso has not provided evidence proving that the vehicles were purchased for him by his father.

Liuma further says Dalitso has not shown the court that his father, former president Edgar Lungu, had the means to buy the vehicles. In this matter, the Director of Public Prosecutions has applied to the court to have over 80 vehicles and properties belonging to Dalitso and his company.



Credit: News Diggers