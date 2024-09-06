DAME DASH ISSUES CHALLENGE TO 50 CENT AFTER ‘BROKE’ TAUNT: ‘I HEARD WHAT YOU SAID’

Dame Dash has thrown down the gauntlet after 50 Cent taunted him over his financial troubles.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday (September 4), the Roc-A-Fella co-founder challenged 50 to a “CEO war” involving their respective television networks, America Nu and 50 Cent Action.

“Somebody definitely sent me that cute shit 50 said about me not having no money. Because of that, I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle,” Dash said. “No gangster shit — I’m 53 years old, that would be wack and corny for the culture — but he’s in the television network business now.

“Let’s do CEO war. You drop your television network today — you should be able to do that because you have power, you have the resources and you know, you’re getting money. And because I’m ‘broke,’ this should be easy work.”

The Harlem native also challenged 50 Cent to release an original movie on his network to go up against his own America Nu film The Prince of Detroit, letting fans decide which one is better.

“You should have it on deck,” he said. “You’re a CEO, you should be prepared for this. But I guarantee you you’re not […] I need you to show up for this battle, 50.”

Dame’s challenge went one step further as he urged the G-Unit mogul to cough up the money to buy his one-third ownership stake of Roc-A-Fella Records when it goes up for sale at public auction later this month.

“50 was popping it, through what I heard, that he had that $12 million to buy Roc-A-Fella and beat Jay‘s boss. But where you at?” he continued. “It’s still for sale, the prices are up. But they pushed the auction back.

“The starting price was $1.2 [million]; now it’s $3 million. If you got it like you say it, buy it! I challenge you.”

50 has yet to respond.