Dame Dash Reveals How He Got So “Broke” Before Roc-A-Fella Auction

According to Dame Dash, it wasn’t all that difficult.



It’s no secret that Dame Dash has dealt with some financial issues in recent years. Currently, he’s gearing up to watch his Roc-A-Fella shares be auctioned off by the government. The auction is scheduled for later this month, and the minimum bid is $1.2 million. Profits from the sale will reportedly go to Josh Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures, who won a massive defamation and copyright lawsuit against Dash in 2022.

Ahead of the auction, he chatted with fans on Instagram Live, providing them with an update on his financial status. He answered one of fans’ most frequent questions, which is how exactly he’s gotten to this point. According to him, it wasn’t actually all that difficult.

“Somebody asked me how I got so broke,” he began. “Investing in my dreams. You know, when you’re investing in your dreams and you dream big, you’re always gon’ be broke. You’ll have a lot of sh*t but I don’t have no money for nobody else if that’s what you call broke. That’s what it is. Either way, I’m get with y’all. Stay tuned. I’m curious to see how it all rolls out.” Dash’s latest update arrives just days after he promised to sweeten the deal for whoever ends up buying his portion of Roc-A-Fella.

In a clip that surfaced earlier this week, he revealed that he’ll be gifting “an original Roc-A-Fella chain from around [his] neck” to the buyer. “If I don’t give you the chain, it’s not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain,” he added at the time. What do you think of Dame Dash addressing how he became so “broke” on Instagram Live? What about his claim that investing in his dreams is the culprit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.