CDP Leader, Apostle Dan Pule has been given bail in the sum of K150,000 with two (2) working sureties. His passport has also been surrendered to the court.

Others who have been given bail are FDD President Edith Nawakwi and human rights activist, Mr Brebner Changala. This is after spending more than 7 days in police cells.

The State has also dropped the charge of inciting tribal war and just charged them with seditious practices. Bail application hearing for Hon Munir is currently underway.

Hon Mabonga will appear before court tomorrow, 06th June, 2024.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA