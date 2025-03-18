DAN PULE  OPPOSSES CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

CDP OPPOSSES CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



We in the Christian Democratic Party would like to join progressive voices who are against any attempts to amend our national constitution.





It is not only shameful but equally unwise to be talking about amending our constitution when our people are wallowing in abject poverty.

Going by a number of unfulfilled promises from the UPND, its practically impossible to trust them with this important process .

Once beaten twice, shy.





We refuse to be part of an undemocratic process full of suspicion.

At what point did the UPND engage the major and critical stakeholders?



President Hakainde Hichilema should, for now, halt this undemocratic imposition of amendment of our constitution and instead attend to other economic, social, and political emergencies the nation is currently facing.





We strongly thought that the much publicised Constituency Development Funds would somehow uplift the youths and women, but of late, it is believed to be abused in most cases.



Hiding in women and youths to advance political agendas shall not help the UPND.

Government has a lot of positions in which President Hichilema could have appointed the said groupings.



Please stay away from the constitution for now until we are done with the 2026 General and Presidential elections.



Professor Dan Pule

President

Christian Democratic Party,

Member of the Tonse Alliance.

18.03.25