Pule takes ‘tribalism’ to court

OPPOSITION preacher Dan Pule, currently on trial for tribal hate hate speech, has sparked fresh controversy by persisting with ethnic-driven rhetoric.

He has raised concerns about receiving a fair trial citing Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya’s regional background.

Pule has requested a determination on whether Principal Resident Magistrate Munyinya, from the Southern region, can impartially preside over his case.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba June 13, 2024