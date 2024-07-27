“Dance In Your Darkest Moments “: Will Smith Makes Big Music Comeback

Will Smith has confirmed that a new album is on the way, marking his first music project since 2005’s Lost and Found.

The announcement came during an interview shared by the Instagram account Black Film Allies, where Smith delved into the details of his upcoming release.

He disclosed that he has been working in the studio for the past year and a half, creating what he describes as his most personal and powerful music project to date. The central theme of the album is to encourage listeners to find joy even in their darkest moments.

Additionally, Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, to give fans a sneak peek of his new collaboration with Russ, titled Work Of Art.

In his post, he confirmed that the album is complete, further fueling excitement among his followers.

The album, tentatively titled “Dance In Your Darkest Moments,” appears to be more than just a music collection. The phrase already has its own Instagram page and website, suggesting it is part of a broader initiative. This initiative, described as a human wellness project, aims to inspire self-exploration, encourage acceptance, and celebrate life, all inspired by Smith’s personal journey. Will Smith’s broader initiative, linked to his new album “Dance In Your Darkest Moments,” is part of a larger effort to inspire and uplift people. This initiative is described as a human wellness project aimed at encouraging self-exploration, acceptance, and celebrating life.

The initiative seems to be connected to the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), which focuses on various areas such as arts and education, empowerment, health and wellness, and sustainability.