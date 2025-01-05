Dandy Crazy was a label mate with Macky 2, Afunika, Baska and others at DANGER ZONE which was run by BAYOKA.



Dandy later on formed a CLIQUE called JERABOH UNIT to promote the miners that supported most artists on the copperbelt. SPAX MINING, CHILE ONE, MINE BOY and others were among the Jerabohs that invested in the artists.





Dandy worked on his Debut album CHINTELELWE which was entirely produced by BASKA BASKA,



LIFE YANDI is one of the first records Macky2 and DANDY collaborated and it was a success that was the time when Macky2 was doing everything he could to make it and he was also behind all the video production at Danger Zone.



Dandy Crazy also brought SHENKY SUGAR from mansa to be his personal producer and the duo worked on DONCHI KUBEBA campaign song for MICHEAL SATA which saw DANDY rising to more fame and prominence in the music industry.





Dandy also had a lucrative deal with AIRTEL ZAMBIA where his face was used as brand for 2 years deal unfortunately during the deal he was found with Canabis/ Marijuana and that prompted airtel to discontinue the contract.



Dandy Crazy became a PF regular collaborater in doing political songs for the party along side Shenky, Richbizzy, JK, Chester and others.





While his fellow PF political artists personal musical careers became affected by involving themselves in politics, DandyCrazy’s music was still undeniable and he continued having normal shows as before.





His sense of humour and jobvial personality set him apart wherever he stepped.



His presence brought nothing but laughter and smiles on the general public.



MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.