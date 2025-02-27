DANDY CRAZY’S FRIENDS TAKES BACK MEALIE MEAL AND BROILER CHICKENS YO MAPS CONTRIBUTED DURING THE FUNERAL: HE CAN GIVE FLOOD VICTIMS

Yo Maps’ Funeral Donation Rejected and Returned After Over Two Months



In a surprising turn of events, Zambian artist Yo Maps has had his funeral donation for the late King Dandy Crazy officially rejected and returned more than two months after the burial.





According to Zambian Vibez close associates of Dandy Crazy were unhappy after Yo Maps publicly mentioned on Facebook that he had contributed food at the funeral. Many felt it was unnecessary to highlight his donation when numerous others had also supported the funeral.





To express their displeasure, individuals repurchased everything Yo Maps had contributed and returned it to him. A now-viral video shows bags of mealie meal being placed at the gate of his house, signaling the rejection of his donation.





This delayed reaction has reignited debate on social media, with divided opinions. Some believe Yo Maps should not have publicized his act of kindness, while others argue that returning the donation after such a long time was unnecessary and only fueled more drama.





As of now, Yo Maps has not responded to the incident, but the situation continues to spark discussions about generosity, public image, and expectations from celebrities in Zambia.





