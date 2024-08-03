Dandy Krazy narrates how UPND cadres beat him up, stole K8,600 and a “bling-bling watch”

Artiste Wesley Chibambo, alias Dandy Krazy, is one of the most loved entertainers in Zambia, possessing the ability to make people dance to a beat which is only a few seconds long.

Last weekend, however, Dandy Krazy was badly beaten by some suspected UPND cadres who also stole his K8,600, some other valuables and even attempted to strip him of his shoes! As he desperately clung to his phone, which was ultimately damaged, some onlookers watched passively until a Good Samaritan rescued him and whisked him away in a taxi.

Credit: News Diggers