Dandy Krazy narrates how UPND cadres beat him up, stole K8,600 and a “bling-bling watch”
Artiste Wesley Chibambo, alias Dandy Krazy, is one of the most loved entertainers in Zambia, possessing the ability to make people dance to a beat which is only a few seconds long.
Last weekend, however, Dandy Krazy was badly beaten by some suspected UPND cadres who also stole his K8,600, some other valuables and even attempted to strip him of his shoes! As he desperately clung to his phone, which was ultimately damaged, some onlookers watched passively until a Good Samaritan rescued him and whisked him away in a taxi.
Credit: News Diggers
Nauseating behaviour. I thought cadreism is gone
Swahili for disunity of PF idiots. Iwe it is called pay back scenario. The idiot was boasting too much about Edgar Lungu and PF. It is okey let him be beaten all the time.
Pay back time. They should have aimed for his front teeth. Dandy Crazy is a dirty PF thug.
Headline.says upnd cadres.actual story says suspected upnd cadres.
Credibility in reporting is vital, can zambian observer advise which is the truth,
Suspected or Upnd cadres
They want to continue posing in public as if PF is still in power. You go in a public place, and you pose as a pf cade raising your clenched fists, you annoy a lot of people not only UPND cadres. If you get clobbered its o.k. because you wanted to test the waters and you have found out how deep the water is. You will not try to do a stupid thing next time.
They should have squeezed his dirty testicles
Those who are talking about pay back time, please reflect on events of recent times and always remember that violence only breeds counter violence.
You are wasting your time trying to reason with this lot.
They have been brainwashed.
Just vote wisely in 2026.
Indigo Tryol actually it is you very brainwashed by PF Hooliganism and Cadrerism. You are behaving like a hopeless tick sticking on a lifeless PF carcass with false hope of survival. Yes we shall again vote correctly in 2026. Your PF body is now resting in a Political Mortuary awaiting final send off in 2026.