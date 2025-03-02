Dandy Krazy’s family distances itself from the allegations stating that they are the ones who left the bags of mealie meal and chickens at Yo Maps Yo house 🥹… They wrote :

Greetings to all King Dandy fans, Beloved Freinds, and well wishers.



On behalf of King Dandys Family, please allow my brother, who was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, son, and friends, to many rest in peace.





I want to be categorical to all parties involving our family to distance us from all social media trends and other unwarranted behavior that we deem unacceptable to involve our PERSON whose late and deserves respect and love from all of us.





To others, the funeral is done. To us we are still mourning and alot has to be done and put in place, stop taking advantage of the family silence and our relative’s demise in your content creation, fights or misunderstandings that does not represent our intentions, suggestions or validation.





As family, we are still grateful to every one of you who played a role and helped during our difficult time. A lot of people worked and supported us, which shows how united we are as Zambians. We can’t thank you enough individually and severally for your help rendered.





We deem all speculations and distance our family in a matter trending of returning food to YO MAPS house as false, disrespectful and disappointing to all those involved trying to demean and devalue our brother in a wrong way, please allow Bashi Towela to rest 🙏





Thank you to everyone who’s still supporting us, and God bless you all.



