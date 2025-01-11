DANDY’S DEATH RESURRECTS PILATO



By ZR Reporter



For the love and respect for the late King Dandy, various artists performed at a sold-out tribute concert which was meant to fundraise for the bereaved family.



To show commitment to raising funds for the King’s family, not only did the crowed pay entry fees but every artist who performed did so.



For transparency’s sake, the artists who organized the event made the family be in charge of the money made from the sale of tickets.





Other than the usual performances from predictable artists, the crowed went crazy after the Permanent Secretary for Arts in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development Fumba Chama hit the stage not as a government official, but as Pilato.



This is the first time the Permanent Secretary brought the Pilato character to life since the ascension of the United Party for National Development (UPND) to power and his subsequent appointment.





He however hit the stage with his “Pilato Icashishita” hit song which made the crowed go crazy for him.



