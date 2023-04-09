DANGEROUS WEAPONS DISCOVERED IN FRED M’MEMBE’S VEHICLE

April 7th, 2023

SERENJE – Detained Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe has been found with assorted dangerous weapons stacked in his vehicle.

Police sources in Serenje have told The Falcon that a police search of his vehicle revealed a pistol gun, an axe and some catapults.

A cartridge as well as teargas cannisters have been recovered from the scene of the attack and police are yet to determine whose gun discharged the cartridge.

The opposition leader was by press time still detained in police custody with his other four party officials while police keep vigil of the situation.

The 5 opposition politicians are expected to remain under police custody until Tuesday when they will be formally charged with an appropriate offence.

Details as the story unfolds.

Source: THE FALCON